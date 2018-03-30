By Bianca Peters
Heroes Among Us: Korean War Veteran Maintains His Sense Of Humor

SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – Every Friday, in partnership with the Florida Panthers, we honor a military hero.

This week we introduce you to Allan Cohen, a Korean War veteran.

He was drafted into the army at a young age back in 1952 and until this day, keeps the same amount of humor he had in his 20’s.

He was stationed in Inchon, Korea, for two years and worked in the communications department operating the switchboard.

His job, connecting those calling for help and just as importantly connecting the girlfriends to their men overseas.

He thanks the military especially for the connection to his wife that has stood the test of time.

“I feel like the military changed me because it taught me how to take orders and that’s how I ended up to be married 64 years,” Cohen said with a smile.

Cohen was recently honored at a Florida Panthers game for his duty to our country.

We at CBS4 would also like to say thank you for your service!

