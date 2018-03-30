Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

TALLAHASSEE (AP) — Threats of mass shootings and terrorist acts are being added to a Florida law that makes written threats to kill or do bodily harm a second-degree felony.

Gov. Rick Scott on Friday signed 18 bills into law including the one (HB 165) dealing with threats.

He vetoed a bill that altered the membership of a county housing authority.

Scott also signed a criminal justice measure (SB 1392) that encourages the use of civil citations for minor offenses. The bill also included a top priority for House Republicans to create a new uniform database to track what happens to criminal defendants.

The bill dealing with shooting threats includes language that exempts internet providers and telecommunications services from liability if the threat is made online, through text messages or on social media.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)