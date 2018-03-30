Filed Under:Florida, Governor Rick Scott, Local TV

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

TALLAHASSEE (AP) — Threats of mass shootings and terrorist acts are being added to a Florida law that makes written threats to kill or do bodily harm a second-degree felony.

Gov. Rick Scott on Friday signed 18 bills into law including the one (HB 165) dealing with threats.

He vetoed a bill that altered the membership of a county housing authority.

Scott also signed a criminal justice measure (SB 1392) that encourages the use of civil citations for minor offenses. The bill also included a top priority for House Republicans to create a new uniform database to track what happens to criminal defendants.

The bill dealing with shooting threats includes language that exempts internet providers and telecommunications services from liability if the threat is made online, through text messages or on social media.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Check Your BracketEnter our national Bracket Challenge game for a chance to win $5,000 Amex gift card.
Get Your Daily DoseHere's some good news just for you.
CBS4 New Home For Florida Lottery

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch