NAPLES (CBSMiami/AP) – A pair of Florida eaglets are being cared for at a wildlife hospital in Naples after being ejected from their nest shortly after their father’s death.

The two bald eagles hatched on Marco Island to parents Paleo and Calusa.

But Paleo, the male, died in late February when he flew into a power line and was electrocuted.

Marco Eagle Sanctuary Foundation Communications Director Linda Turner tells the Naples Daily News that shortly thereafter, a “rogue adult male” showed up and ejected the hatchlings from the nest in early March.

They were about ten weeks old.

They’re now at the Conservancy of Southwest Florida’s von Arx Wildlife Hospital where they’re sticking close together in a flight enclosure. Director Joanna Fitzgerald says they’re being kept as wild as possible and could be ready for release in a month.

Meantime, Calusa, the female and a new male have been spending a lot of time together in and around the nest, according to a Marco Island Nature Preserve & Bird Sanctuary Facebook post.

It’s believed the male could end up her new mate.

