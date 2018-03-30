Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

CHICAGO (CBSMiami) – A Chicago man who is an office worker by day lived a dream Thursday night, suiting up and starring in a professional NHL game.

That man, who stepped in as goalie for the NHL’s Chicago Blackhawks, is 36-year-old Scott Foster.

He never played a pro game in his life.

As a matter of fact, his day job is perhaps the polar opposite of ice hockey.

“I’m an accountant by day so a few hours ago I was sitting on the computer typing on a ten-key and now I’m standing in front of you guys, just finished 14 1/2 minutes of NHL hockey,” Foster said after the game.

The Blackhawks regular starter, Anton Forsberg, was injured during warmups.

His backup also got hurt in the third period so the next option is the so-called “emergency goalie”.

A person who usually just sits in the press box and eats free food, but who’s available in case either team has a goalie emergency.

Foster plays in two recreational leagues.

The last real competition he faced was about a dozen years ago for Western Michigan University.

In Thursday’s game, against the playoff-bound Winnipeg Jets, he stopped all seven shots he faced over the final 14 minutes, helping to seal a 6-2 win.

He was mobbed by his team after the final horn.

“It was opening day for baseball but we had to go to the bullpen a couple of times today,” said Blackhawks head coach Joel Quenneville.

“When he was sitting in the locker room there he was cool as a cucumber and he just went out there and took a few shots and I was like ‘oh, this guy looks pretty good,’” said defenseman Brent Seabrook.

After the game Foster was awarded the MVP both on the ice and again in the locker room by his teammates.

Hilarious post-game interview from 36-year-old Scott Foster, who was called into action as the Blackhawks Emergency Backup Goaltender tonight pic.twitter.com/p4ExOQz8oA — Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) March 30, 2018

Incidentally, the backup goalie who went down before Foster entered the game, was also playing in his first NHL game.

The last time two goalies made their NHL debuts in the same game was all the way back in 1943.