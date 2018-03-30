Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An investigation is underway after a deadly shooting at a northwest Miami-Dade gas station.

It was about 9:20 Friday morning at a Valero gas station and convenience store on Northwest 22nd Avenue and 90th Street in Miami-Dade when murder and mayhem came to call.

One man was shot dead inside the store.

Another man was wounded and taken to Ryder Trauma Center.

The victims were not employees of the store.

A law enforcement source tells CBS4 News a gunman entered the store, walked up to one victim and told him, “I’ve been waiting for you.”

He then opened fire, fatally wounding the man, one shot hitting him in the head.

The law enforcement source said the dead man had recently been released from jail.

Early in the investigation, detectives believe the second wounded man may have been an unintended target; an innocent bystander.

He is expected to pull through.

Apparent relatives of the dead man gathered at the scene and angrily declined to speak with reporters.

Homicide detectives arrived at mid-morning to interview the many witnesses, employees and customers, who were in the store when the shooting occurred.

The shooter, and a possible accomplice or accomplices, are believed to have taken off in a gray or silver Pontiac.