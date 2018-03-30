Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

PARKLAND (CBSMiami/CNN) – It’s become clear that the teenage survivors of the deadly school shooting in Parkland aren’t taking any guff from anyone.

David Hogg, a survivor of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School massacre, on Friday rejected an apology from Fox News host Laura Ingraham for her tweet mocking his college acceptance record.

David Hogg Rejected By Four Colleges To Which He Applied and whines about it. (Dinged by UCLA with a 4.1 GPA…totally predictable given acceptance rates.) https://t.co/wflA4hWHXY — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) March 28, 2018

Asked by CNN’s Alisyn Camerota whether he accepts the apology from Ingraham, who tweeted to more than 2 million followers, Hogg said simply, “No.”

“She’s only apologizing after a third of her advertisers pulled out,” the gun control activist continued, referencing the advertising boycott he called for after her tweet. As of Friday morning, seven advertisers had pulled out of Ingraham’s show, Camerota said on “New Day.”

“I think it’s great that corporate America is standing with me and the rest of my friends,” Hogg said on CNN. “Because when you come against any one of us, whether it be me or anybody else, you’re coming against all of us. And I think it’s important that we stand together as both corporate and civic America to take action against these people and show them that they cannot push us around, especially when all we’re trying to do here is save lives.”

Ingraham apologized Thursday in a tweet that also commended Hogg for his 4.2 GPA. She also stated she believed her show was the first to feature Hogg, who has become a recognizable figure in the aftermath of February’s mass shooting at his school in Parkland, Florida.

“I think it’s really disgusting, the fact that she basically tried promoting her show after apologizing to me,” the 17-year-old said on CNN.

Several companies have announced they are pulling their advertising from Ingraham’s show following a tweet by Hogg.

We’d like to confirm that we are no longer advertising on Laura Ingraham’s show and are monitoring all of our ad placements carefully. — hulu (@hulu) March 29, 2018

TripAdviser, Nutrish, Expedia, Johnson & Johnson and Wayfair have also said they will stop advertising on Ingraham’s show.

CBS Miami’s David Dwork contributed to this report.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company, contributed to this report)