MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An investigation is underway after a Miami couple was carjacked at gunpoint.

They were returning home in the area of NW 18th Avenue and 19th Street when they were confronted by several men.

The woman said they demanded her boyfriend’s keys and wallet which he handed over. They then drove off in their car.

The couple was not hurt. Police have detained two men for questioning, a third suspect remains on the loose.