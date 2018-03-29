Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – President Donald Trump is returning to Palm Beach Thursday, his 16th trip since taking office. Mr. Trump is heading to South Florida and Mar-a-Lago after giving a speech on his infrastructure plan in Ohio. Air Force One is expected to land around 5:15 p.m.

First lady Melania Trump and son Barron have spent the week at Mar-a-Lago and the President is joining them for Easter weekend.

The family usually spends Easter weekend at Mar-a-Lago and attend services at Bethesda-by-the-Sea Episcopal Church.

He’s scheduled to leave before 5:00 p.m. Sunday.