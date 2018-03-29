Best Easter Brunch Menus In MiamiEaster is a time of reflection and family. It is also a time of Easter egg hunts, visits with the Easter bunny, and fun. With all the activities happening on Easter, who has time to cook! Although there are a lot of restaurants that are closed on Easter Sunday, there are a few that are offering Sunday brunch to the Easter crowds. This list is not all-encompassing, but it does list some of the restaurants in the Miami/Dade and Broward counties that will be open on Easter Sunday.