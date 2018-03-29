Filed Under:Crime, Local TV, Man Shot, Miami-Dade Police, Shooting

MIAMI (CBSMiami)– Miami-Dade Police are searching for a person who killed a man Thursday morning.

Investigators say a 28-year-old man was gunned down near 4710 NW 23rd Court.

This happened around 7:30 a.m., according to police.

The man who was gunned down reportedly got into an altercation with the someone else and was shot and killed.

Police have not put out a description of the suspect.

Anyone with information is urged to call Miami-Dade County Crimestoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.

