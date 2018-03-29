Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – The brother of the confessed Parkland shooter is set to appear in court Thursday for a bond hearing.

The topic on the table – the $500,000 bond for a trespassing charge that usually carries a $25 bond.

Zachary Cruz was arrested March 19th for trespassing onto Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, the same school where his brother Nikolas Cruz opened fire, killing 17 people, according to authorities.

Zachary’s attorneys have been working to have him released from Broward County Jail since his arrest, calling the bond amount “unreasonable and outrageous.”

Prosecutors argue that Zachary has made concerning comments regarding his brother.

“He has been heard and observed discussing how popular his brother is now….There is a discussion of starting some sort of pen pal or fan club,” said assistant Broward State Attorney Sarahnell Murphy during a hearing last week.

Following his arrest, the Broward Sheriff’s Office filed a petition in civil court trying to prevent Zachary from getting his hands on a gun. In the petition, BSO says Cruz visited the school twice that day and “…walked around freshman building” – the same building where his brother opened fire, according to authorities.

Investigators said Cruz told them he wanted to reflect on the shooting and take it all in.

According to the petition, Cruz admitted he visited the campus three times since the deadly shooting. BSO said Cruz had no reason to be on school property even after being warned that he was not allowed on campus.

The petition says Cruz has shown, “a pattern of violent and combative behavior over the past 6 years.” Information released by BSO shows at least 23 calls for service to the Cruz home for Nikolas and Zachary Cruz dating back to 2008. The calls for Zachary related to domestic disturbance calls for hitting things…leaving home and causing trouble for his mother.

If he does bond out, the judge has ordered Zachary to wear an ankle monitor at all times, be at least a mile away from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and 500 feet away from any other schools and stay away from Broward County altogether except for court appearances.