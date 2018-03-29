Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – South Florida will begin to say goodbye to local business tycoon Wayne Huizenga on Thursday.

There will be a public memorial service at 10 a.m. at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts in the Au-Rene Theater.

Huizenga passed away last week at the age of 80 after a years-long battle with cancer.

Huizenga was a billionaire businessman who, in the early 90s, owned three major South Florida sports franchises including the Miami Dolphins, Florida Marlins, and Florida Panthers.

He also founded three Fortune 500 companies; Waste Management, Blockbuster, and AutoNation.

Huizenga’s name is on the façade of the H. Wayne Huizenga College of Business on NSU’s main campus. In addition, there is a statue of Mr. Huizenga on a park bench on the south side of the DeSantis building.

Huizenga was a huge philanthropist in South Florida, along with his wife Marti.

She died in January 2017 at 74.

In 1989, they donated $1 million to the Broward Community Foundation to establish the Huizenga Foundation, a children’s fund. The entrepreneur also gave $1 million in personal and corporate funds in 1997 to The African-American Library Research Library and Cultural Center in Fort Lauderdale.