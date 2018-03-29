Miami
CBS4
CBS4 is now on CBSMiami.com.
My TV33 is on CBSMiami.com
Miami's Sports Radio 560 WQAM is South Florida's original sports station.
Mementos From Two MSD Memorial Sites In Parkland Taken To FAU
The President of the Parkland Historical Society is calling it a "sacred journey."
Police-Involved Shooting In South Dade, Overseas Hwy Affected
Crews transported one person to the hospital after a police involved shooting in South Miami-Dade Thursday afternoon.
PIX: Giraffe Gives Birth At Zoo
It's the 52nd giraffe birth at Zoo Miami.
2018 Celebrity Deaths
Latest Pro Golf Power Rankings
Justin Thomas, who tops the latest rankings, is still learning to match his game to the course.
Marlins Open New Season With 8-4 Loss To Cubs
What’s expected to be a long season for the rebuilding Miami Marlins got off to a predictable start.
Photos: Dwyane Wade Addresses The Miami Media
Dwyane Wade is back home in Miami. On Friday afternoon, before his return to the Miami Heat roster, Wade addressed the South Florida media.
Eat
Best Easter Brunch Menus In Miami
Easter is a time of reflection and family. It is also a time of Easter egg hunts, visits with the Easter bunny, and fun. With all the activities happening on Easter, who has time to cook! Although there are a lot of restaurants that are closed on Easter Sunday, there are a few that are offering Sunday brunch to the Easter crowds. This list is not all-encompassing, but it does list some of the restaurants in the Miami/Dade and Broward counties that will be open on Easter Sunday.
Best Egg Rolls In Miami
Here are the top five places for best egg rolls in Miami for all those Asian food lovers.
Best Ways To Support Miami's Local Art Scene
Whether donating time or money, these are five great local art foundations in Miami to support.
Best Places For Cloth Diapers In Miami
These five stores are the best places for cloth diapers in Miami for all South Florida parents.
Best Family Events For Easter In Miami
Need something to do this Easter? Check out this list of the five best family events for Easter in Miami and South Florida.
25 Gifts Under $25 That Will Make Your Life More Awesome
Skip the same old gift cards and give something truly unique for your next gift-giving occasion. The best part is you won't break the bank for these unusual finds.
Travel
The Ultimate Traveler's Guide To Coachella 2018
Coachella is a huge annual music festival in Greater Palm Springs, California. About a quarter of a million will attend over two weekends in April 2018. The website is a goldmine of information and answers to dozens of FAQs; highlights are here.
Best Easter Parades Across the US
A preview of five of the very best Easter Parades in America.
America's Most Beautiful Botanical Gardens
A brief preview of five of America's most beautiful botanic gardens in which to celebrate the advent of spring.
America's Best Irish Pubs
Home is where the Irish hang a hat, and these pubs are some of America's best. Even better when it's a family-run place where Celtic music and conviviality are on the menu along with the pints of Guinness.
Latest Pro Golf Power Rankings
March 29, 2018 at 5:00 pm
Dan Reardon
PGA Tour
Pro Golf
Pro Golf Power Rankings
