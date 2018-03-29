Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Think that eating healthy is too expensive for your budget? Think again.

A healthy diet costs about $1.50 more per day per person, according to a new study.

“You can enjoy nutritious foods without breaking the bank — and there are more benefits than just saving money,” said Anna Threadcraft, director of UAB Employee Wellness. “A little bit of preparation and planning can have a positive impact on your budget and your waistline.”

While it may seem like a feat, Threadcraft suggests following these tips that will help you keep a thin waistline, not a thin wallet.

Create A Shopping List – This is the key to budget-friendly eating since you’re planning ahead. You can opt for a weekly meal plan to create a master grocery list. Prioritize your food money for items that are rich in nutrients like vegetables, fruits, low-fat dairy and lean proteins. Skip highly processed and packaged foods.

– This is the key to budget-friendly eating since you’re planning ahead. You can opt for a weekly meal plan to create a master grocery list. Prioritize your food money for items that are rich in nutrients like vegetables, fruits, low-fat dairy and lean proteins. Skip highly processed and packaged foods. Meal Prepping – Prepare meals that have similar ingredients throughout the week to cut down on the amount of food you have to buy.

Prepare meals that have similar ingredients throughout the week to cut down on the amount of food you have to buy. Eye Out Weekly Sales – Look for fresh produce, lean meats and low-fat dairy on sale each week. Don’t be afraid to flip through those fliers.

Look for fresh produce, lean meats and low-fat dairy on sale each week. Don’t be afraid to flip through those fliers. Opt For Seasonal Produce – When seasonal produce is at its peak flavor, it’s more available and cheaper. If the produce you want isn’t in season then consider frozen fruits and veggies but avoid those with added sugar or salt.

– When seasonal produce is at its peak flavor, it’s more available and cheaper. If the produce you want isn’t in season then consider frozen fruits and veggies but avoid those with added sugar or salt. Meat Sales – Always buy your favorite meat when it’s on sale and prep two or more meals using the leftovers. It’s usually the most expensive item on the list so a meatless meal several times a week could help reduce your bill too.

– Always buy your favorite meat when it’s on sale and prep two or more meals using the leftovers. It’s usually the most expensive item on the list so a meatless meal several times a week could help reduce your bill too. Stock Up On Dry Goods – Items like whole grains and dried beans are inexpensive, making them an easier way to get more nutrition for your money. Stock up on non-perishables when they’re on sale.

– Items like whole grains and dried beans are inexpensive, making them an easier way to get more nutrition for your money. Stock up on non-perishables when they’re on sale. Cut The Waste – Use highly perishable foods like fish, greens, berries, and herbs early in the week so they don’t go bad which translates to wasted money. Also, use leftovers for lunch the next day and create a new meal out of it.

Of all those tips, the biggest one is eating at home. The more you make at home, the less you’ll eat out which is better for your waistline and wallet.