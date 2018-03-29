Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The explosion of cell phone use has more people driving distracted.

Robye Nothnagel has spent months trying to rehabilitate her body.

Last year she walking across the street – when a teenager, who was texting and driving, hit her.

The accident broke Robye’s pelvis and tibia.

“I started in a wheelchair, went to a walker, but now I am walking,” said Nothnagel.

A new report from AAA finds more than 90 percent of people believe distracted driving is dangerous. Roderick Parks agrees.

“When I see it I’m kind of annoyed by it,” said Parks.

Most people don’t always follow their own advice.

In the survey, 49 percent admitted to recently talking on the phone while driving and about 35 percent said they sent a text or email when they were behind the wheel.

“I can’t even say that I don’t ever do it sometimes. I look down at my phone,” said Parks.

Tamra Johnson from AAA says a smartphone isn’t the only distraction.

“So drivers really have to be aware. Anything that takes their hand off the wheel, eyes, and attention off the road is a distraction and they need to make sure that they cut that out,” said Johnson.

“I felt compelled as a survivor to do something to create awareness,” said Nothnagel.

Robye has joined an effort to get people to put these magnets on their cars.

The simple message: “stash it.”

The number of drivers who admit talking on a cell phone regularly or fairly often while driving is up 46 percent since 2013.