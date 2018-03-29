Filed Under:Broward Sheriff's Office, BSO, Local TV, Missing Boy, Missing Person, Pompano Beach

MIAMI (CBSMIami) – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing 11-year-old boy.

Justin Williams was last seen at 6 p.m. in the area of 321 Northwest 17th Street in Pompano Beach.

He was last seen wearing a red shirt, red shorts and blue shoes.

Justin is about 5 feet tall and weighs about 100 pounds.

He has black hair and brown-hued eyes.

Anyone with information about the boy’s location is asked to contact BSO Missing Persons Det. Chris Blankenship at 954-321-4268 or Broward County’s Regional Communications at 954-764-4357.

