MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Exciting things are happening miles above the Earth.

The International Space Station is welcoming two new American astronauts.

Those new members of the team wasted no time in getting to work.

Ricky Arnold and Drew Feustel went on a spacewalk Thursday.

They installed new wireless antennas and removed leaky jumper hoses from a radiator.

Even though Expedition 55 ends in April, the duo will remain on board the space station until August.