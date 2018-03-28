Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Zoo Miami is expanding as it welcomes the 52nd giraffe born at the zoo.

The calf was born Wednesday morning at 9:39 a.m.

The 7 ½ year old mother’s name is “Sabra,” and she arrived at Zoo Miami from the Blank Park Zoo in Des Moines, Iowa in 2013.

The father’s name is “Titan” and he was born at Zoo Miami in June of 2012.

This is Sabra’s third calf as well as Titan’s third calf (from different mothers).

The still unnamed newborn will undergo a neonatal exam in the next few days, where its sex will be confirmed. Early indications reveal it’s a boy. It’ll be weighed, have blood taken, and will receive an overall wellness exam to help ensure a healthy start to its life.

Mother and calf will remain off exhibit until the staff has determined that they have bonded well and can be introduced to the rest of the herd.

Giraffe have a pregnancy of approximately 15 months and the mother rarely, if ever, lies down while giving birth.

The baby falls about 4-6 feet to the floor where it receives quite an impactful introduction to the world.

Newborns usually weigh more than a hundred pounds at birth and stand nearly 6 feet tall.