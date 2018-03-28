Filed Under:China, Local TV, North Korea, Politics

BEIJING (CBSMiami) – A historic meeting has taken place between the leaders of North Korea and China.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un made the first trip out of the country since he became the leader in 2011.

Kim and his wife traveled to Beijing where they met China’s President Xi Jinping and his spouse for the first time.

A military band greeted Kim at the start of a four-day visit that ended Wednesday morning.

China’s official news agency reported that during the discussions, Kim pledged to denuclearize North Korea and said he’s willing to hold a summit with the United States.

A meeting between Kim and President Donald Trump is planned for May, but this is the first time he has spoken publicly about it. Some experts in the region say the potential talks between the US and North Korea may have motivated China to act.

“I think Beijing probably wanted to make sure that it didn’t get sidelined in the bilateral conversation between Washington and Pyongyang and they wanted to send a message that they are China’s most important relationship,” said CBSN contributor Isaac Stone Fish.

Wednesday morning, Trump took to Twitter.

Kim’s father Kim Jong Il visited China several times while in power. His visits were also kept secret until he had left the country.

