Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

PARKLAND (CBSMiami) – Survivors of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High have shared their story of hope and healing in a new documentary.

The school’s television production program began filming days after the shooting, calling it therapeutic. “#MSDStrong Documentary” centers around the 17 people who died, the school’s recovery, and the extraordinary activism of their peers. It aired for the first time on BECONTV, the Broward Education Communications network, Tuesday night.

“It’s amazing, people are just thrilled to see it. It helps people from all over connect with us,” said student Alexa Zarem, one of the documentary’s producers.

Zarem, Zakari Kostzer, and their production calls interviewed students on how the got through the first few days of school after the bloodshed.

“I started to hang out with my friends. Everything started clicking into place where it was before,” said one student.

Taking a look inside the halls of Stoneman Douglas High as the students returned gives the viewer a unique perspective.

“This documentary is really something you won’t see after any other tragedy because you’re getting an inside look at what’s happening inside the school,” said Kostzer.

The documentary follows the students from the school to their journey to Tallahassee to the marches and rallies around the country. Along thy way, they found students from all over shared their passion for the “NeverAgainMSD movement.

“It was nice knowing that other people are feeling the same thing that I am,” said Zarem.

The students have vowed that they will not give up until changes are made to keep schools safe.

“It was more therapeutic for them, it was something they needed to talk about,” said Zarem.

Zarem and Kostzer said they’d like to thank Palm Beach County’s Seminole Ridge Community High for all the help in making the documentary happen.