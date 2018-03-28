Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) – Jumpin’ jackpots. The Mega Millions jackpot is now the nation’s 10th largest lottery prize, reaching an estimated $502 million.

No one has won the Mega Millions jackpot since January. It’s just the fourth time in Mega Millions history that the jackpot has surged past $500 million.

Mega Millions jackpots start at $40 million and roll over until the jackpot is won.

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot with a $2 ticket are 1-in-302.5 million. Jackpot winners must match all six numbers in the drawing.

The $502 million prize is the annuity option, in which a sole winner is paid over 29 years. A winner opting for the cash prize would take home $301 million, minus state and federal taxes.

Mega Millions is one of two national lottery games. It’s played in 44 states plus Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

