MIAMI (CBSMiami) – CBS4 News is proud to announce its serving as the production television station for the upcoming Florida Gubernatorial debates.

The Republican and Democratic primary debates – part of “The Race for Governor” project – will be held on successive nights in the University of Miami’s Maurice Gusman Concert Hall, beginning at 7:00 p.m.

A live audience of 600 will be joined by an expected massive television audience around the state in scrutinizing the leading candidates for their parties’ nominations to direct Florida government for the next four years.

With Governor Rick Scott term-limited out of office and expected to run for the U.S. Senate, the field is wide open and intense national attention already is focused on what are shaping up to be hotly contested, robust races in both parties.

The debates in the Republican and Democratic primary races will be held on the UM campus on the evenings of August 1 and 2, less than four weeks before the August 28 primary narrows the crowded field down to two nominees who will then face off in the general election.

The one-hour debates will be broadcast statewide through a consortium of TV stations in Florida’s 10 major media markets. The twin debates will be produced by South Florida CBS station WFOR/Channel 4, with key guidance from veteran producer and project consultant Philip Alongi, a former longtime executive producer for NBC News.

WFOR Vice President/General Manager Adam Levy said he is confident that the statewide televised debates will enjoy a significant live viewership and an additional audience via rebroadcast of the programs on multiple platforms.

“These high-profile events will attract a significant and diverse viewership,” Levy said. “Our commitment is to produce an excellent exchange among the candidates in both the Republican and Democratic primaries.”