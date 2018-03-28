Filed Under:Car Into Pool, Florida, Local TV

OKALOOSA ISLAND (CBSMiami/AP) — A Florida family’s car accidentally ended up at the bottom of a swimming pool.

Okaloosa County Sheriff’s officials said in a Facebook posting that a woman thought she put her car in park when she ran back into her apartment to grab some money Tuesday. But the blue car with her husband and daughter inside crashed through a gate and ended up in a swimming pool.

Deputies responding to a “car in pool” call said everyone was OK. But the car had to be pulled from the bottom of the pool.

Okaloosa Island is in Florida’s Panhandle.

