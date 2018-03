Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Easterly winds are helping to push the smoke from brush fire away from the Miami metro area.

The fire is near SW 8th Street and SW 137th Avenue, which is west of the Turnpike.

At this point, no structures are being threatened and traffic on the Dolphin Expressway is not affected.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue is monitoring the fire.