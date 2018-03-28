Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

Although Easter is time to celebrate the resurrection of Christ, it has also become a day associated with egg hunts, games, picnics, fun, and family. Churches around the country celebrate the Easter holiday with enthusiasm. But after church services are over, and the egg hunts are about to begin, folks still have to eat. So, take a pause from the Easter activities and head over to one of the venues listed below that are open for brunch on Easter Sunday.

Seaspice Miami

422 N.W. North River Drive

Miami, FL 33128

(305) 440-4200

www.seaspicemiami.com

Although Seaspice Miami occupies a post-industrial warehouse, it’s location and sophisticated décor make this venue a great place to enjoy Easter brunch. Families can enjoy a wonderful brunch Serrano Ham Benedict, ribs, waffles, eggs, tarts, burgers, and more. After brunch, parents can relax while the children enjoy an Easter egg hunt filled with prizes. Appetizers and desserts will be available for after the egg hunt. Sunday brunch goes from 12 p.m. until 3 p.m.

Sushisamba Miami Beach

600 Lincoln Road

Miami Beach, FL 33139

(305) 673-5337

For something a little different this Easter, try Sushisamba in Miami Beach. This fine restaurant serves Peruvian, Japanese, and Brazilian cuisine during Sunday brunch from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. In addition to the tasty edibles, this venue also serves Ambo Prosecco and Pommery Brut Champagne on Easter Sunday. Visitors to this venue can enjoy Quinoa waffles, Churrasco and eggs, lobster, sushi, stew, bacon or fruit.

Ocean 2000



2000 North Ocean Blvd.

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33305

(954) 556-7667

Pelican Grand Beach Resort sits along the beautiful Fort Lauderdale waterfront. Ocean 2000 is the resort’s fine restaurant that serves American fare and superior regional food. Clientele can enjoy their meal in the exquisite dining room or eat outside on the veranda and enjoy a beautiful view of the waterfront. Easter Sunday brunch is by reservation only with seating at 11:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m., and 3:30 p.m. Some of the menu choices are made-to-order omelets, glazed ham, leg of lamb, and more. Bring the children as children are half-price for Easter brunch.

Bistro One LR

Ritz Carlton South Beach



Miami Beach, FL 33139

(786) 276-4000

Visitors to Bistro One can enjoy a multitude of food items at this venue. Exceptional steaks, seafood, wines, cocktails, and more grace the menu at Bistro One. Easter Sunday brunch is offered from noon until 3 p.m. and is served buffet style. Fill your plate and then take a seat inside the restaurant or out on the spacious outdoor patio that is located near the pool. Panoramic views of the waterfront make this a fabulous place to enjoy Easter Sunday brunch.

Edge Steak & Bar

Four Seasons Hotel Miami



Miami, FL 33131

(305) 381-3190

Travel & Leisure Magazine voted Edge Steak & Bar as one of the “Best Brunch Buffets in America”. With both indoor and outdoor seating, Edge puts together and elaborate Easter brunch for the enjoyment of their clientele. Guests can enjoy made-to-order BBQ, seafood, roasted pork, and lots of desserts. Brunch is served from 11:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. Alcoholic beverages like Mimosas, wine, and draft beer are also available for an additional charge. And there is even an Easter egg hunt for the children that starts at 1:30 p.m.

