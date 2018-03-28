Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An arrest has been made in a deadly hit and run accident in Miami Lakes last year.

Marcos Gonzalez Balboa, 65, was taken into custody late Tuesday.

Balboa was reportedly behind the wheel a vehicle which struck and killed Tatum Holloway on December 7th.

Holloway, 26, was visiting South Florida from Michigan. Police found her body face down near a gutter at the intersection of Miami Lakes Drive and Fairway Drive that is near the Palmetto Expressway.

According to authorities, Holloway was attempting to cross Fairway Drive in the designated crosswalk when she was struck.

Investigators said Balboa drove off without trying to help Holloway whose body was later found by a passerby. Police have not said how they linked him to the crash.

Balboa now faces multiple charges, including leaving the scene of an accident involving a death.