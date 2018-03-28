Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

LOS ANGELES (CBSMiami) – Anger over the deadly police shooting of an unarmed black man in Sacramento is intensifying.

Hundreds of protesters blocked fans from entering a Sacramento Kings basketball game Tuesday night. They also temporarily shut down a public meeting by city leaders called to discuss 22-year-old Stephon Clark’s death ten days ago.

Stevante Clark led protesters in a chant of his brother Stephon’s name just minutes into the Sacramento City Council’s public meeting. Like many, he called for an end to police violence.

“It has to stop, it has to stop,” he said as he was led out of the meeting.

Stephon Clark was shot at 20 times in his grandmother’s backyard after police mistook the cell phone he was holding for a gun.

The meeting’s overflow crowd then marched to the NBA arena where the Kings were playing. They blocked the entrance for the second time in less than a week.

“I feel powerful. I feel like we’re actually doing something in this community, positive,” said protester Veronica Ramirez.

Sacramento Police Chief Daniel Hahn said his department is continuing its own investigation into the shooting while also looking into whether officers acted improperly when they muted the audio on their body cams shortly after shooting Clark.

Hahn said the department does have a policy where officers are allowed to mute their cameras in certain situations. Still, he admitted, it did not look good for the officers or the department.