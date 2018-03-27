Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FT MYERS (CBSMiami) – Karen Cooper’s wedding was more than your average sappy wedding.

“We had cake, we had flowers, I mean…it was fun,” she said.

It was also a little strange since Cooper married a tree.

“I told other people if they cut this tree down then I’m going to be a widow<, said Cooper.

So why did she do it? Like many people in her neighborhood, she worried that the city would come in and cut down their beloved ficus tree in a nearby park area so that someone else could build a home. So she vowed to protect the tree.

"What would be better is if the city buys the lot and make the whole thing a park," she said.

"People would come here for more than just extravagant weddings, they'd come here just to relax," said neighbor Dewey Sanders.

The man who wants to build the home claims he never wanted the tree cut down.

A spokesperson for the city said "The City is moving forward to save the Snell Park ficus tree. Every day city employees care for the trees and plants that give our city a sense of community and shared history."

"I've never spoken to anyone that has no opinion about it, I think everyone feels that the tree should stay," said Sanders.