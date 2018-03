Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

HIALEAH (CBSMiami) – A fire erupted in a Hialeah warehouse early Tuesday morning.

When firefighters arrived at the structure at NW 62nd Street and 37th Avenue, they found flames shooting through the roof and heavy, billowing black smoke.

As they battled the falls, they said the walls were beginning to crack and the building may collapse.

No injuries have been reported.