Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

PARKLAND (CBSMiami) – The makeshift memorial outside Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School is going to be moved away and properly cared for.

Beginning at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, between 30 and 40 volunteers will help gather and catalog pieces of the memorial before being stored at Florida Atlantic University until plans for a museum can move forward.

Visitors continue to stop by Stoneman Douglas to pay their respects to the 17 victims of last month’s shooting.

All of the bears, pinwheels, signs and other homemade item will be gathered by volunteers from the Parkland Historical Society.

“We’re hoping to box up, save until we have conservation services aligned, and at that point conserve them,” said Jeff Schwartz. “Archive them so they’ve all got a number and location.”

Schwartz is the president of the historical society and says they’ll try to preserve or reuse as much as they can Including the flowers.

”That stuff will be collected and either ground up or incinerated by the city and used in our gardens as fertilizer,” he said.

So what will happen to the items?

The plan is to let victims’ families have any items they may want. The rest would go to a proposed museum in Parkland.

“Parkland’s got a very famous Indian burial site,” Schwartz said. “It’s called the Margate-Blount mound… Parkland Historical Society has put forth an idea to the city to build an interactive park at that location which would include a museum.”

Visitors to the school think preserving these items for future generations is a good idea.

“These kids don’t want to forget,” said William Joralemon. “They don’t want to just let it go by.”

“Preserving it and keeping it how it is, is going to help foster more change,” added Kimberly Montalvo.

As for what will be done at the school, there are talks of knocking down the building where the shooting took place and building a memorial in its place.