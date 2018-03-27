Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

NEW ORLEANS (CBSMiami) – Louisiana’s Attorney General will not file charges against two Baton Rouge police officers in the death of Alton Sterling.

The 37-year-old father of five, was shot and killed by police in 2016 outside a convenience store where he sold CD’s.

But a months-long review of the incident by Louisiana’s attorney general found their actions to be justified.

“The system has failed us,” said Quinyetta McMillon, the mother of Sterling’s son.

Relatives of Sterling expressed disappointment and grief after Louisiana’s Attorney General declined to find two Baton Rouge police officers criminally responsible for his death.

“The way they killed him was in cold blood,” McMillon said. “You know it, I know.”

Cell phone video of the 2016 incident show officers Blane Salamony and Howie Lake attempting to arrest Sterling outside a Baton Rouge convenience store.

They were called to the area looking for a man threatening people with a gun.

“The officers used verbal commands of varying degrees and tried to control Mr. Sterling with several lethal techniques,” said Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry.

Sterling, who was under the influence of drugs, was tased twice before Officer Salamony fired three shots into his chest and three into his back killing him.

A 38-caliber revolver was later found in his pocket.

“Both officers acted in a reasonable and justifiable manner in the shooting death of Mr. Sterling,” Landry said.

Sterling’s death sparked massive protests in cities across the country and both officers were put on paid leave pending an administrative review.

“Our examination will determine if any policies or procedures were violated by our officers during the incident,” Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul said after the shooting.

The Baton Rouge Police Chief plans to release video from the convenience store security camera, possibly offering the most complete look yet at the fatal confrontation.

The Justice Department completed its investigation into Sterling’s death last year and also declined to file charges against the officers.

A wrongful death lawsuit against both officers, as well as the city of Baton Rouge, is still pending.