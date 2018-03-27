Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) — Have you seen this 14-year-old girl? Fort Lauderdale Police is asking for the public’s help to find her.

Emily Martinez, reported missing, was last seen on Monday at around 11:30 p.m. at her Fort Lauderdale home located at 2715 Southwest 10th Street.

Martinez left her home with a man police have identified as 27-year-old Benjamin Gomez who is a resident of Pembroke Pines.

Law enforcement has already searched the area around her home to no avail.

Martinez and Gomez were seen heading northbound on SW 27th Avenue in a 2004 grey Honda Accord with the Florida tag ‘HJU I81.’

Martinez is described as being about 5’02” tall and weighing about 125 pounds.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to call authorities at (954) 828-5570.