MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An Illinois man who went missing in the Everglades during a kayak trip has been found.

The U.S. Coast Guard confirmed that 57-year old James Soltis was located Tuesday morning.

Soltis departed the Flamingo Visitor Center on March 15 for a 10 day Everglades Wilderness Waterway kayaking trip. He was expected back on Sunday.

When he didn’t return, his daughter reported Soltis missing Sunday night to the Everglades National Park Rangers. They searched Monday but were unable to locate him.

Monday night they enlisted the help of the Coast Guard.

A Coast Guard Air Station Miami helicopter crew began their search at first light on Tuesday and tweeted out around 10 a.m. that Soltis had been located.

The Coast Guard said Soltis was camping and there was some sort of miscommunication with his family.