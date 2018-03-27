Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI GARDENS (CBSMiami) — Neighbors are outraged after a 32-year-old man was gunned down in broad daylight in a Miami Gardens neighborhood.

“I have been here all my life in this neighborhood,” said Levarn Law, “and there is just too much violence and negativity going on. I feel like it’s got to stop. Young people need to grow up without all this violence.”

Law told CBS4’s Peter D’Oench, “Things need to change. This cannot go on. We need to show love instead of hatred.”

Law spoke out as police were called to the neighborhood at N.W. 32nd Ave. and 208th Terrace at 1:38 p.m. after a report shots were fired. When they arrived along with Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, they discovered that the victim had died.

One neighbor, Audrey Roberts, said, “I heard what sounded like four gunshots. I went inside and I asked my son what happened and he said he didn’t know. It was definitely gunfire and it’s not the first time that we’ve had some bad stuff happening here in this neighborhood.”

Police said that, so far, they do not have a description to release of the shooter or any other suspects or a motive for the shooting.

They scoured the neighborhood for evidence and are looking for surveillance tape that can help them.

They are trying to reach the victim’s next of kin before identifying him.

Anyone who can help Miami Gardens Police should call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477). There is a reward of up to $3,000.