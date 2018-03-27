Thirteen amazing South Florida women are joined a long list of women who have won the coveted In the Company of Women Awards, a recognition presented by Miami-Dade Parks, Recreation and Open Spaces Department. This year marks the 30th anniversary of this award that has united this community by honoring outstanding women leaders and pioneers who have paved the way for others to follow.

This year’s honorees include:

2018 Winners:

Mayor’s Pioneer – Honorable Enid Weisman, Mayor, City of Aventura.

Arts & Entertainment – Silvia Cubiñá, Director and Chief Curator, The Bass Museum of Art.

Business & Economics – Lakitsia Gaines, President, Lakitsia Gaines Insurance Agency, Inc.

Communications & Literature – Sandra Peebles, Anchor & Broadcast Journalist, Univision 23.

Education and Research – Joanna Lombard, Architect/Professor, University of Miami School of Architecture; University of Miami Miller School of Medicine Department of Public Health Sciences.

Government and Law (Elected Official) – Honorable Shelley Kravitz, Eleventh Judicial Circuit Court Judge, County Civil Division.

Government and Law (Non-Elected) – Aliette DelPozo Rodz, Litigation Attorney/Partner, Shutts & Bowen LLP.

Health and Human Services – two winners:

Catherimarty (Cathy) Burgos, LCSW Division Director of Operations, Miami-Dade County Juvenile Services Department; and,

Dr. Giselle Guerra, Medical Director of Transplant Services and Living Donor Kidney Program, Miami Transplant Institute; Associate Professor of Clinical Medicine at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine.

Science & Technology – Veronique Koch, Producer/Filmmaker, Vero Productions/PBS/Frost Science Museum.

Sports & Athletics – Caron B. Schiffman, Physical Education Instructor/Coach, Dr. Michael M. Krop Senior High School.

Young Professional (New) – Honorable Patricia D. Fairclough, Vice Mayor, City of Homestead.

Community Spirit – Marile Lopez, Philanthropist, Miami Children’s Hospital Foundation, American Cancer Society, American Red Cross, and others.

The winners received their award at the 30th anniversary celebration on Thursday, March 8, 2018 at the luxurious Coral Gables Country Club, 990 Alhambra Circle, in Coral Gables, FL. The event began with a reception, followed by a sit-down dinner and awards presentation.

In the Company of Women takes place annually in March in commemoration of Women’s History Month and is hosted by the Parks Foundation of Miami-Dade, the Miami-Dade County Commission for Women, and the Miami-Dade Parks, Recreation and Open Spaces Department. Proceeds support Miami-Dade Parks and parks programming, including The Women’s Park and the Girls Empowerment and Mentoring (G.E.M.) Summer Arts Program.

Miami-Dade Parks is the third largest county park system in the United States, consisting of 270 parks and 13,573 acres of land. It is one of the most unique park and recreation systems in the world. The non-profit Parks Foundation of Miami-Dade supports Miami-Dade Parks’ efforts to further develop Miami-Dade County’s world-class parks system for residents and visitors.

About The Miami-Dade County Commission for Women

The Commission for Women falls within the purview of Miami-Dade’s Office of Community Advocacy, a division of the Office of the Chair. The Miami-Dade County Commission for Women was created in 1971 as an advisory board to the Board of County Commissioners, the County administration and the public at large about issues pertaining to the status of women. The Commission for Women also advocates for women in the community and strives to improve their quality of life. For more information call (305) 375-4967 or email cfw@miamidade.gov.

To request materials in accessible format, sign language interpreters and/or access to any Miami-Dade Parks sponsored function, contact Parks Disability Services at 305-755-7848 or e-mail PDS@miamidade.gov at least 7 days in advance to initiate your request. TTY users may call 711, (Florida Relay Service).

Parks, Recreation and Open Spaces

