Filed Under:Ft. Lauderdale Police, Local TV, Missing Man

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – The Ft. Lauderdale police department has asked for the public’s help in finding a man who went missing while paddleboarding in the ocean a week ago.

Constantine George Theoharis, 52, was last seen on Tuesday, March 20th.

Police say Theoharis was on a blue paddle board in the ocean off 30th Street and North Atlantic Boulevard. Witnesses told police they saw him paddling to the north. That was the last time family or friends heard from him.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Detective Juan Cabrera at (954) 828-5581.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Check Your BracketEnter our national Bracket Challenge game for a chance to win $5,000 Amex gift card.
Get Your Daily DoseHere's some good news just for you.
CBS4 New Home For Florida Lottery

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch