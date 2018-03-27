Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – The Ft. Lauderdale police department has asked for the public’s help in finding a man who went missing while paddleboarding in the ocean a week ago.

Constantine George Theoharis, 52, was last seen on Tuesday, March 20th.

Police say Theoharis was on a blue paddle board in the ocean off 30th Street and North Atlantic Boulevard. Witnesses told police they saw him paddling to the north. That was the last time family or friends heard from him.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Detective Juan Cabrera at (954) 828-5581.