Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

KEY LARGO (CBSMiami/AP) — The cleanup and re-opening of the Florida Keys after Hurricane Irma cost Monroe County nearly $100 million. Now they’re looking for the federal government to reimburse them for some of those expenses.

Monroe County officials traveled to Washington DC last week to meet with FEMA officials. The county has submitted about $16 million in expenses for reimbursement. So far, FEMA has approved about $3.9 million. Now the county is waiting for the state’s Department of Emergency Management to sign off.

The County has estimated a preliminary cost of $93.3 million for Hurricane Irma-related expenses. The figure does not include the airports or mitigation.

The Keys sustained the heaviest damage from Irma after it struck as a Category 4, leaving parts of the island chain without power and water.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)