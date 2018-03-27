Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The U.S. Coast Guard has joined the search for a man who went kayaking trip in the Everglades and never returned.

Illinois resident James Soltis, 57, departed the Flamingo Visitor Center on March 15 for a 10 day Everglades Wilderness Waterway kayaking trip. He was expected back on Sunday.

His daughter reported him missing Sunday night to the Everglades National Park Rangers. They searched Monday but were unable to locate Soltis.

Monday night they enlisted the help of the Coast Guard.

A Coast Guard Air Station Miami helicopter crew began their search at first light on Tuesday.