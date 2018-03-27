Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) – A question that the U.S. Department of Commerce is adding to the 2202 Census has caused some controversy.

The question asks, “Are you a U.S. citizen?”

Critics claim the question will frighten undocumented people who may not complete the questionnaire, leaving a large population unaccounted.

Census data is used to decide how federal funds are spent and how congressional districts are drawn, among other things. The new question comes at the request of the Justice Department which said it was needed to better enforce the Voting Rights Act.

Former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder called the decision to add the question a deception by the Trump administration.

Constitution does not require citizenship question. This is purely political. Trump Administration is trying to rig the 2020 Census (to protect gerrymandering) by intimidating people. Don’t be fooled-some states will unfairly lose funds and representation. We will sue. https://t.co/2R3mZ0FQSp — Eric Holder (@EricHolder) March 27, 2018

Trump admin says citizenship question needed on 2020 census to enforce Voting Rights Act. That's total farce. Trump DOJ hasn't filed single lawsuit to enforce Voting Rights Act & is now supporting voting restrictions like TX voter ID law that courts said violate VRA — Ari Berman (@AriBerman) March 27, 2018

California’s Attorney General has already announced that they’re suing over the question.