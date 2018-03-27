Filed Under:Census, Immigration, Local TV, Politics

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) – A question that the U.S. Department of Commerce is adding to the 2202 Census has caused some controversy.

The question asks, “Are you a U.S. citizen?”

Critics claim the question will frighten undocumented people who may not complete the questionnaire, leaving a large population unaccounted.

Census data is used to decide how federal funds are spent and how congressional districts are drawn, among other things. The new question comes at the request of the Justice Department which said it was needed to better enforce the Voting Rights Act.

Former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder called the decision to add the question a deception by the Trump administration.

California’s Attorney General has already announced that they’re suing over the question.

