FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami/Miami Herald) — A South Florida woman says she suffered a broken nose and had to get seven stitches and seven staples in her head after two women beat her with baseball bats in what she said was a road rage attack.

Mikaela Barboza tells CBS4 News partner The Miami Herald she cut off another driver on Thursday on 441 near Fort Lauderdale.

Barboza says after she cut the driver off, the woman started yelling at her, along with another driver who said, “You cut off my sister. That’s disrespectful,” she told the Herald.

Barboza says she pulled into a nearby parking lot because she was worried for her safety. She called 911 when the women followed her and blocked in her car.

She says she started recording on her cellphone as the women approached.

“I don’t got time for this. I got a kid, bruh,” Barboza said as the camera swings up to reveal a woman in a floral dress opening her trunk.

“I got a kid too,” the woman said, now advancing toward Barboza with a wooden baseball bat in hand. A small boy can be seen in the front seat of the woman’s car, watching the scene. “I don’t give a f—.”

The angry woman starts cursing at Barboza, threatening to “f— her a– up.”

Out of the corner of the camera view, another woman is visible walking toward the pair, holding something in her hand.

“I’m not scared,” Barboza said. At that moment, the camera goes flying. It’s the moment the second woman, in a red sweatshirt, hit her in the head with a metal bat, she said.

A bystander also captured video and it shows the two women struggling on the ground as other witnesses try to break up the fight.

The women left before BSO deputies arrived.

In hindsight, Barboza says she should have stayed in the car until police arrived.

Barboza filed a police report and said she wants to press charges because she wants ‘justice to be served. I want them off the street and in jail.”

