BOSTON (CBSMiami/AP) — New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft offered to help students and families of victims of the recent shooting at a Florida high school attend Saturday’s march against gun violence in Washington, D.C.

Patriots spokesman Stacey James confirmed that Kraft provided the team’s official plane to fly families of the victims from the shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, as well as several other students who were injured in the attack.

They attended Saturday’s “March For Our Lives” rally in Washington, D.C.

As if loaning out an airplane wasn’t enough, Kraft wrote a personal message that was left on every seat of the plane, along with a Patriots hat.

The letter read, in part:

“In the wake of incredible tragedy, we have hurt for you, mourned with you, and been inspired by you. It is an honor for us to now partner with you as you push for progress. Your community is stirring our country towards a better future. That is the mark of a patriot. Thank you for your leadership and inspiration.”

Passengers also took photos with a Patriots Super Bowl ring and took photos with the plane’s flight attendants.

The group also flew home on the team plane.

Former Arizona congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords and her husband, retired astronaut Mark Kelly, operate an anti-gun violence organization, and reached out to Kraft for assistance.

