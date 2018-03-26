Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Time to get moving and what a better way to do it than join over 300 people in Downtown Doral Park for a free Zumba class.

In just about an hour the quiet park was transformed into a giant outdoor studio with men and women of all ages burning calories and having fun.

Even the Mayor was there to help welcome the crowd.

“This event is part of a step up Doral Program which was started through the Mayor’s office and the Parks Department,” said Juan Carlos Bermudez before he took the stage to welcome the crowd.

“The idea is to make Doral the healthiest city in Florida,” he added.

Jenettsy Chiszar is a Zumba fitness instructor and was there to lead the group of all experiences.

“Zumba is the best way to work out!” she says about the Zumba class. “It’s like dancing; it’s a great way to have fun while you’re burning calories.”

What it great about the class atmosphere is that you have others around you doing the same thing with everyone moving together.

Chiszar leads the crowdm the DJ provides the dance music, and everyone together helps create a fun atmosphere while burning calories.

“This is great to have the community coming out and enjoying themselves. They are getting fit and getting to know each other,” said Barbie Hernandez the Director of the Parks and Recreation Department for the City of Doral.

Working with the city is Mind Body Social, a concept created by Jose Antonio Hernandez and Luis Sanabria.

Mind Body Social not only helped create the healthy event here but also hope to expand the concept to other areas.

“We want to see it go national but the important thing for us is to make a difference. Each person here will leave feeling better and will make the community better tomorrow,” said Sanabria.

Creating healthy events and improving lives for everyone one community at a time is the goal for Mind Body Social. Look for more events near you in the future.

