MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) — A former University of Miami champion is returning to South Florida.

Ken Dorsey, who quarterbacked the Miami Hurricanes to the 2001 national championship, has been hired as an assistant athletic director at Florida International University.

Dorsey starts his new job at FIU — 8 miles from the Hurricanes’ campus in Coral Gables — next month.

He spent the last five seasons as quarterbacks coach for the Carolina Panthers, working with star QB Cam Newton.

Dorsey spent part of his Miami career being coached by Butch Davis, who’s entering his second season as FIU’s coach.

Dorsey will work closely with both Davis and FIU executive director of sports and entertainment Pete Garcia.

Dorsey is a member of the University of Miami Sports Hall of Fame and went 38-2 as a starter with the Hurricanes.

FIU plays Miami in football this season on Sept. 22.

