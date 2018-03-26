Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

PEMBROKE PINES (CBSMiami) — A South Florida lawmaker introduced bicameral legislation meant to prevent another mass shooting tragedy.

U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (FL-23) and U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) introduced the bill Monday morning. They were flanked by students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, gun safety advocates and community and law enforcement leaders in Broward County. It’s a move just days after Saturday’s March For Our Lives demonstration in Washington, D.C.

“Anybody who thinks Saturday was the end is mistaken. This is the beginning,” said Rep. Wasserman Schultz while introducing the new legislation.

The bill would enforce the current federal law and require instant background checks for those buying gun ammunition. Both lawmakers believe that preventing illegal purchasing of ammunition is just one step in preventing another tragedy.

“This is just such a gaping and grave and dangerous loophole,” said Wasserman Schultz.

Marjory Stoneman Douglas students like Me Ling Ho Shing emotionally described the impact she believes the law could have.

“A gun is nothing without its bullets,” said Ling Ho.

Wasserman Schulz stood shoulder to shoulder with other survivors of gun violence, like Megan Hobson who was severely injured in 2012 during a drive-by shooting. Bullets fired from an AK-47 ripped through her pelvis, bladder, and intestines. She is now devoting her life to pushing for stricter gun laws.

“More needs to done. This is a good step and I hope that your colleagues will step up and do their part because we all have a part to play in this,” said Hobson.

The introduction of the bill comes after numerous roundtables held by Wasserman Schultz to talk about combatting gun violence.