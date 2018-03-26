Filed Under:Contraband, Florida, Local TV, Prison System, Strip Search, Visitation Days

JACKSONVILLE (CBSMiami/AP) — Some bad apples seem to be messing things up for the ‘good’ ones.

Florida’s prison system cites staff shortages and drug smuggling for reducing visitation days following a contraband crackdown that led to visitors being strip-searched.

The Florida Times-Union reports the prison system implemented ramped up enforcement last July due to what they described as a growing contraband issue.

The policy weighed heavily on inmates’ wives, mothers and girlfriends, who face strip searches on visitation days.

The newspaper obtained records that revealed thousands of strip searches since the summer, even as the agency said it agrees with a grown consensus around the importance of in-person contact to prevent inmates from re-entering the criminal justice system upon their release.

Starting in April, inmates can only have visitors every other weekend. Officials said this allows for a more orderly screening process.

