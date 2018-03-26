Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A man accused of hitting a Fort Lauderdale Police officer and fleeing will be out of jail soon.

Police say Shamarly Henry hit the officer while driving through downtown over the weekend and they had to force him to stop.

A spectator captured the arrest on his cell phone and posted it on social media.

In the video, officers can be seen trying to break the passenger window and eventually pull Henry out of the pickup.

They say they were forced to pepper spray Henry because he would not comply.

Police say the officer who was hit was knocked over several feet and landed on his knees.

He suffered minor injuries.

When Henry faced a judge for bond Monday morning, his sister and fiancé Informed the judge they had hired a lawyer.

The judge recalled the case Monday afternoon and Henry’s attorney said they had worked out a bond agreement.

The judge set bond at $21,000 on charges of aggravated battery and resisting arrest.

His lawyer, Abe Bailey, said the family will be able to raise the bond money.

His fiancé, who didn’t want to give her name, said the family is relieved he will be getting out of jail.

“Shamarly has no criminal record,” she said. “He’s a good man, a good father and fiancé. He’s special to me and I have to thank God.”