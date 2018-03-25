Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

NEW YORK (CBSMiami) – A day after mass rallies for gun control were held across the country, the student activists who led them say their movement is just getting started.

Those school shooting survivors say Saturday’s big turnout was just a step towards an even larger goal

“We’re demanding an assault weapons ban,” said Stoneman Douglas student Cameron Kasky. “We’re demanding the prohibition of sales of high-capacity magazines. And we are demanding universal background checks.”

Having led the way at this weekend’s “March For Our Lives” rallies, students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School are now turning their attention to this year’s midterm elections.

“We’re going to be revving up for the election,” said MSD student Emma Gonzalez. “This is not the end. This was just the beginning.”

The students say they will target candidates who refuse to support what they call common sense gun laws.

“The most important thing they can do: register and vote… end of the day, that’s the way you change democracy,” said Sen. Mark Warner.

“They got to keep it up,” said Ohio Governor John Kasich. “If they don’t keep it up, those that want no change will just sit on their hands.”

One parkland survivor doesn’t think new legislation is the answer.

Kyle Kushov says the existing laws need to be enforced.

“I find it ironic that after all this and we’ve seen so many different government failures, we want to trust the government even more,” Kushov said.

The students plan to stage another nationwide protest on April 20th, the 19th anniversary of the Columbine massacre.

The federal spending bill just signed into law includes funding for improved background checks for gun buyers and for school security.

It also includes a provision allowing the Centers for Disease Control to study gun violence.