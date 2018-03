Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

The African-American Achiever Awards honor people who make a huge impact in business, education, community service and the arts in South Florida.

This year’s honoree for the arts has a resume worthy of a standing ovation.

Cornelia Dozier has among other things founded the internationally recognized Coconut Grove Playhouse Children’s Theater and continues to actively promote the arts here.

Guest: Cornelia Dozier