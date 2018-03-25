Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

ATLANTA (CBSMiami/FKNB) – Florida Keys chef and restaurateur Bobby Stoky lead a culinary team Saturday preparing a gargantuan Key Lime pie for Lenox Square shopping mall guests in Atlanta.

The pie was 8 feet in diameter — the size certified by the World Record Association as the globe’s largest — and yielded servings for about 2,000 people.

Ingredients in the giant pastry include the juice from 5,766 Key limes, 200 pounds of graham crackers and 55 gallons of sweetened condensed milk. The finished dessert weighed around 1,000 pounds.

“It’s a balance between sweet and tangy that makes this pie absolutely delicious,” Stoky said.

Key lime pie is the official pie of Florida, as designated by the state legislature in 2006.

Most historic accounts indicate Key lime pie was first created in the kitchen of the Curry Mansion in Key West and referred to as Key West pie.

The pie was prepared to mark awareness of the Keys’ continued tourism infrastructure recovery from Hurricane Irma’s passage through the island chain in September 2017.

Some 80 percent of Keys hotels and other lodging entities have reopened, as well as nearly all attractions and restaurants.

