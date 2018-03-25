Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

PENSACOLA (CBSMiami/AP) — The days of baking nail files into cakes are long gone.

A package of contraband covered in grass clippings that was dropped by a drone at a Panhandle prison is one of the most recent examples of inmates using advanced technology to smuggle illegal items behind prison walls.

The News-Journal reports that authorities are investigating two confirmed drone drops at Florida prisons in the last 30 days.

One of those drops was discovered at a Panhandle prison after correctional officers spotted the drone, which was delivering a cellphone and tobacco.

The Florida Department of Corrections declined to specify at which institution the drop happened and would only confirm it happened at a prison in the Northwest region of the state.

Officials say drones plague prisons across the nation, and most corrections departments are trying to keep up with new technology.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)