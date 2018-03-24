Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Revelers danced into the night at Ultra Music Festival in Downtown Miami Friday night.

“Everyone is laid back having a good time man, just a bunch of headbangers bro,” said attendee Maher Guzman.

Earlier in the day, thousands of people were lined up as gates opened at Bayfront Park.

Miami Police said since this festival comes after the Las Vegas shooting, they’ve really amped up security. They have everything from sharpshooters to undercover cops in the crowd.

CBS4’s Amber Diaz talked to a few people heading into the event earlier. They said their first thoughts were, of course, will I be okay but after seeing the heavy amount of police activity they let their guards down to focus on having a good time.

“I know we’re surrounded by big buildings and I feel comfortable because the amped-up security I feel pretty safe,” said attendee Jordan Combs.

“I was just in Vegas and I stayed at the same hotel that that happened in but I feel comfortable coming here because I know that things have that the bar has been raised and I know that I’m gonna be okay. I’m with my sister and that’s all that matters,” said Jordan Combs.

Traffic in the area is being diverted for the three-day event.

Northbound traffic on Biscayne Boulevard has been re-routed to the southbound lanes at SE 1st Street. Southbound traffic is re-routed eastbound and westbound at NE 6th Street.

There will be no southbound traffic on Biscayne Boulevard south of NE 6th Street until Monday morning at 6 a.m.

The event is expected to bring in more than 160,000 people from more than 60 countries.

Here’s what you need to know.